A heavy downpour leftover 42 houses, three bars, and four shops roofless in Baluba ward in Luanshya district.

Acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Kasemuka Mwalo confirmed the incident and described the incident which happened on Thursday evening as unfortunate.

“We received information that a heavy downpour on 4th November left a trail of destruction and immediately, a team consisting of the local authority, police, and other relevant departments rushed to assess the extent of damage caused.” Mrs Mwalo said.

The storm further affected Baluba Police post whose roof was partially blown off and also a number of ZESCO electricity poles that fell down.

“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained although some household property was affected, as first respondents, the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit upon assessing the vulnerability of the people, we moved in and food rations was taken in to mitigate the situation” she explained.

Mrs Mwalo disclosed that her office was compiling a report that will be forwarded to the DMMU region office and ultimately the national office for further action.

She however noted that much needed to be done in terms of construction of houses in unplanned settlements, attributing the damage to poor infrastructure.

“ I would like to appeal to the people to seek assistance from the local authority when building their houses so that people use appropriate materials when building so that they meet the minimum required standards to prevent the recurring damages every rainy season, ” she observed.

Mrs Mwalo further appealed to the residents of Baluba to avoid building substandard structures to avoid loss of property.