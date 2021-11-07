9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Heavy downpour damages 42 houses in Luanshya

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News Heavy downpour damages 42 houses in Luanshya
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A heavy downpour leftover 42 houses, three bars, and four shops roofless in Baluba ward in Luanshya district.

Acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Kasemuka Mwalo confirmed the incident and described the incident which happened on Thursday evening as unfortunate.

“We received information that a heavy downpour on 4th November left a trail of destruction and immediately, a team consisting of the local authority, police, and other relevant departments rushed to assess the extent of damage caused.” Mrs Mwalo said.

The storm further affected Baluba Police post whose roof was partially blown off and also a number of ZESCO electricity poles that fell down.

“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained although some household property was affected, as first respondents, the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit upon assessing the vulnerability of the people, we moved in and food rations was taken in to mitigate the situation” she explained.

Mrs Mwalo disclosed that her office was compiling a report that will be forwarded to the DMMU region office and ultimately the national office for further action.

She however noted that much needed to be done in terms of construction of houses in unplanned settlements, attributing the damage to poor infrastructure.

“ I would like to appeal to the people to seek assistance from the local authority when building their houses so that people use appropriate materials when building so that they meet the minimum required standards to prevent the recurring damages every rainy season, ” she observed.

Mrs Mwalo further appealed to the residents of Baluba to avoid building substandard structures to avoid loss of property.

Previous articleGovernment to enact bill to make it illegal to report stories about Child offenders on Social media
Next articleGovernment saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in Southern province

1 COMMENT

  1. ITS ALWAYS ROOFING
    WHY DONT PEOPLE UNDERSTAND IF ROOFING IS NOT PROPERLY SECURE THIS WILL CONTINUE TO HAPPEN
    NOTHING TO DO WITH HEAVY DOWN POUR
    GETTING UNSKILLED CHEAP LABOUR TO SECURE ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT COMPONENTS OF A HOUSE
    IS GOING TO CONTINUE
    REMEMBER BUY CHEAP BUY TWICE !!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in Southern province

The government is saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles that have perpetrated most chiefdoms in Southern province. Southern...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to enact bill to make it illegal to report stories about Child offenders on Social media

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government says the Children’s Code bill will be finalized in the next sitting of parliament in order to promote and protect the children’s...
Read more

Actively participate in issues of good governance, youths told

General News Chief Editor - 0
Senior Youth Development Officer, Musheke Kakuwa has encouraged youths in North-western province to actively participate in issues of good governance. Mr Kakuwa says...
Read more

Minister of Green Economy and Environment seeks strengthened ties in climate change financing

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, has called for strengthened global partnerships and renewed commitment to accelerate climate change financing. Mr Nzovu made...
Read more

Haimbe challenges the private sector to support the girl child

General News Chief Editor - 1
The new dawn government has challenged the corporate world to support the well-being of the girl child in society. Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.