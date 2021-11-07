Kapijimpanga ward chairperson, Jacob Mashimango has advised the new dawn government to unreservedly fulfill its campaign promises to maintain it popularity.

Mr Mashimango says there is need for his party to ensure that it delivers its campaign promises so that Zambians do not feel cheated.

He says 2026 is not very far for the party to relax and start discriminating against those who may want to join the UPND from other political parties.

He said this when Solwezi constituency Member of Parliament Stafford Mulusa visited Mapopo area in Chief Kapijimpanga’s area to thank the electorates over the UPND victory in August 12, 2021.

“We should not discriminate against those who want to join our party…whether PF, DP, SP they are all welcome “, he said.

Mr Mashimango said rural communities have a lot of challenges ranging from lack of clean water, lack of teachers houses coupled with shortage of health workers in health facilities and poor road network which need urgent attention.

The councilor said the UPND party was voted into power because people had hope that it would bring change and improve their lives.

And Solwezi central constituency Member of Parliament, Stafford Mulusa said the UPND leadership will not let the Zambian people down.

Responding to the concerns, Mr. Mulusa said throughout Zambia, North-western province is the only area where the UPND was given 95 percent votes at all levels from the councillor to the President.

He encouraged the women and youths to form cooperatives so that they benefit from the K25.7 million constituency development fund (CDF).

“President Hichilema has said out of K25.7 million, K10 million should go towards youths and women programs…so make cooperatives”, Mr Mulusa said.

He asked the people to look forward to 2022 when the UPND national budget will be implemented.

“I am aware my constituency has a lot of challenges which the previous government did not pay attention to…but I assure you the UPND leadership is very committed as you can see from the recent increase of the CDF allocation”, Mr Mulusa said.

He said come next year when the UPND budget starts working all the current social challenges will be swallowed and addressed.

Mr Mulusa warned that with the free education coming in 2022 any parent who will fail to take the child to school shall be punished.

The Solwezi central constituency Member of Parliament is on a two day tour going round the 12 wards to thank the electorates for voting the UPND into power during the 12 Augusts, 202 general elections.