Ronald Kampamba scored his second successive goal for Nkana while Alex Ngonga added the other but they were not enough on Sunday to end leaders Green Buffaloes unbeaten start to the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season.

The two sides finished 2-2 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe in a match Buffaloes converted two penalties to leave the Copperbelt still unbeaten after ten games played.

Kampamba put Nkana ahead in the 28th minute when he turned his marked Chilimba Moonga to curl in the ball on the spin that hit the beam before eluding goalkeeper Fred Silwamba.

The goal came a week after Kampamba scored in Nkana’s 1- away win at Lusaka Celtic to open his account for the season.

But Nkana’s lead lasted just ten minutes when Laison Thole handled the ball and Friday Samu stroked it passed Kelvin Malunga who had dived the right way.

However, Nkana were back ahead in the 41st minute when Moonga was again at fault for a handball as he went down in a challenge for the ball with Alex Ngonga.

Ngonga stepped up to hand Nkana back their lead.

But Samu had the final say again from the spot when Stephen Chulu conceded a penalty with the second handball of the day.

The goal took his tally to 10 goals this season from ten games played.

Meanwhile, Nkana are fifth on 14 points tied with third placed Zesco United and fourth placed Kabwe Warriors who beat Buildcon 2-0 thanks to goals from Field Kandela in the 32nd minute and a 9th minute Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba goal.

Buffaloes have restored their lead from two to three points on 22 points over second placed Nkwazi.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 10 RESULTS

05/11/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Konkola Blades 0

06/11/2021

Nkwazi 0-Kafue Celtic 0

Zesco United 0-Green Eagles 2

07/11/2021

Zanaco 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Kabwe Warriors 2-Buildcon 0

Red Arrows 1-Power Dynamos 1

Chambishi 1-Forest Rangers 1

Indeni 0-Prison Leopards 1

Nkana 2-Green Buffaloes 2