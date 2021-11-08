President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the efforts of the AU Election Observation Mission during the country’s transition period.

President Hichilema says the team played a key role in the last general election and provided leadership at a critical time.

Speaking when the team led by former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma paid a courtesy call on him at State House, President Hichilema said a peaceful transition during elections assures to some extent stability not only in Zambia but Africa as a who

e.

President Hichilema also called for inclusive governance systems for countries to ensure stability.

He said the Government appreciates the submission of the final election report and his administration is ready to implement remedial measures.

And, Dr. Koroma said the AU mission has changed its style of operations by not only ending observation missions but rendering support to countries that need it after the elections.

He said his team while in the country has since scheduled meetings with Government ministries, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, political parties, and security agencies among others, that participated in the electoral process.

The Former Sierra Leone leader led an AU team that monitored Zambia’s August 12 polls.