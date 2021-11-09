9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Construction of Nakonde border facility set

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Construction of Nakonde border facility set
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga has disclosed that all is set for the expansion of the Zambia/Tanzania border in Nakonde to be transformed into a one-stop facility.

Capt. Mulenga said the border expansion project failed to commence in 2016 because a portion of land was occupied by settlers who were not compensated.

Capt. Mulenga was briefing Provincial Minister Henry Sikazwe, during a familiarization tour of Nakonde district.

Capt. Mulenga disclosed that K10.7 million was received through the provincial administration to compensate all remaining settlers.

He said the compensation will pave way for the commencement of the construction of the one-stop border facility.

“Sir your office received a total of K10.7 million to go towards compensation for the remaining settlers on the piece of land earmarked for the construction of a new border facility, “said Capt. Mulenga.

Capt. Mulenga also indicated that compensated settlers have since vacated the land.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Nakonde Assistant Commissioner Davies Mwanza said construction works for the border expansion project will be done in phases.

Mr Mwanza said initial border expansion works will include construction of a truck yard and small offices near the land close to SGC Filling Station and Power Tools Bus Station respectively.

Mr Mwanza added that there will be no disturbance in the operations during the implementation of the project.

“This project will be done in a phased manner starting with the construction of a truck yard and small offices hence no disturbance in the operations,” said Mr. Mwanza.

He further stated that the expansion of the border will improve operations and reduce congestion.

Previous articleGovernment will not implement development programmes that compromise the environmental needs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Construction of Nakonde border facility set

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga has disclosed that all is set for the expansion of the Zambia/Tanzania border...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Senior Chief Mushota says that he never condemned the arrest Former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Senior Chief Mushota of the Chishinga people in Kawambwa has distanced himself from media reports that he had condemned the arrest of Pambashe area...
Read more

The government will not interfere in any succession wrangle-HH

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government will not interfere in any succession wrangles but will work with any traditional leaders selected. President Hichilema...
Read more

Chibuye urges farmers to graduate to become commercial

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye has urged farmers in his constituency to advance to commercial farming by utilising the new...
Read more

Government saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles in 9 Chiefdoms in Southern province

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
The government is saddened with the continued chieftainship wrangles that have perpetrated most chiefdoms in Southern province. Southern province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.