Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga has disclosed that all is set for the expansion of the Zambia/Tanzania border in Nakonde to be transformed into a one-stop facility.

Capt. Mulenga said the border expansion project failed to commence in 2016 because a portion of land was occupied by settlers who were not compensated.

Capt. Mulenga was briefing Provincial Minister Henry Sikazwe, during a familiarization tour of Nakonde district.

Capt. Mulenga disclosed that K10.7 million was received through the provincial administration to compensate all remaining settlers.

He said the compensation will pave way for the commencement of the construction of the one-stop border facility.

“Sir your office received a total of K10.7 million to go towards compensation for the remaining settlers on the piece of land earmarked for the construction of a new border facility, “said Capt. Mulenga.

Capt. Mulenga also indicated that compensated settlers have since vacated the land.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Nakonde Assistant Commissioner Davies Mwanza said construction works for the border expansion project will be done in phases.

Mr Mwanza said initial border expansion works will include construction of a truck yard and small offices near the land close to SGC Filling Station and Power Tools Bus Station respectively.

Mr Mwanza added that there will be no disturbance in the operations during the implementation of the project.

“This project will be done in a phased manner starting with the construction of a truck yard and small offices hence no disturbance in the operations,” said Mr. Mwanza.

He further stated that the expansion of the border will improve operations and reduce congestion.