Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has with immediate effect dissolved the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission Board.

Mr Mubanga says the representation of the current board was illegally appointed by former Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma contrary to the provisions of the CEEC Act number 9 of 2006.

He says apart from being illegally appointed by the Minister, the Board has no representation from the Civil Society Organizations, the youth, disabled and trade unions.

Mr Mubanga further says that this is contrary to the Commission’s mandate of providing an integrated broad based and inclusive empowerment to the citizens of Zambia.

In a statement, the Minister emphasized that CEEC is key to achieving the New Dawn Government’s objective of creating jobs through SME Development.

He thanked the Board for the service rendered during their tenure and has assured that the Ministry will soon begin the process of appointing a new Board.