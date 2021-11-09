9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Dissolves CEEC Board

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Dissolves CEEC Board
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has with immediate effect dissolved the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission Board.

Mr Mubanga says the representation of the current board was illegally appointed by former Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma contrary to the provisions of the CEEC Act number 9 of 2006.

He says apart from being illegally appointed by the Minister, the Board has no representation from the Civil Society Organizations, the youth, disabled and trade unions.

Mr Mubanga further says that this is contrary to the Commission’s mandate of providing an integrated broad based and inclusive empowerment to the citizens of Zambia.

In a statement, the Minister emphasized that CEEC is key to achieving the New Dawn Government’s objective of creating jobs through SME Development.

He thanked the Board for the service rendered during their tenure and has assured that the Ministry will soon begin the process of appointing a new Board.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Chipolopolo Kick Off Training Camp in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Dissolves CEEC Board

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has with immediate effect dissolved the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kajoba is fighting political battles in the name of IG, He is a well known UPND Cadre-Kambwili

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Former National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili has said that he is more than ready to be arrested on grounds that he has...
Read more

There will be no sacred cow in the Fight against Corruption, HH tells the Germans

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that there will be no sacred cow in the fight against Corruption. The President has since declared that his...
Read more

No Amount of Political or Tribal Talk will Divert My Agenda to Fight Corruption-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 49
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that no amount of political talk will divert his agenda to fight corruption among people that stole from Zambians. President...
Read more

Gay and Lesbian Practices cannot be condoned in Zambia-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that gay and lesbian practices cannot be condoned in the country because Zambia is a Christian nation, adding that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.