Nkana File Complaint Over Unruly Green Buffaloes Fans

Nkana have officially complained to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) over the alleged violent conduct of Green Buffaloes fans during Sunday’s Super Division match at Nkana Stadium.

Two of the Nkana fans needed medical treatment at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after they were allegedly assaulted during clashes with Buffaloes fans.

The exciting match ended 2-2 as league leaders Buffaloes maintained their unbeaten run in the season.

“We request the leadership at GBFC to come out and condemn the barbaric behaviour of their fans, who left two of our supporters for dead, and were later on hospitalised,” said Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin in a statement.

“As a result of our fans being peaceful despite the intimidation from a group of GBFC fans clad in military uniforms and carrying guns, these same GBFC fans resorted to beating innocent Nkana fans,” Mutafu said.

“We have equally logged a complaint with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) over the behaviour of GBFC fans. Football is a uniting sport; at no time should we allow a clique of individuals to turn our stadiums into battlefields. The gun culture, which was also witnessed aimed at intimidating fans, should not be allowed in our stadiums.”

Gun carrying soldiers were seen patrolling stands at Nkana Stadium during the match.

Previous articleUNZA students protesting over the go-slow by Lecturers

