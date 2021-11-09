Chipolopolo Zambia entered day-two of training camp in Lusaka on Tuesday with some foreign-based players joining their local compatriots for the first time during afternoon training.

Zambia entered camp on Monday in Lusaka ahead of Saturday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup penultimate Group B qualifier home date against Mauritania.

Striker Evans Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula is the first European-based call-up to join camp.

But his brother Kings Kangwa who received a late call-up has yet to arrive.

Kings is a late replacement for midfielder Edward Chilufya of Djurgardens in Sweden who has withdrawn from the game due to a leg injury he sustained in league action on Saturday.

Evans Kangwa was one of only two foreign-based call-ups to train with the 15 home-based players who kicked off camp on Monday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United in South Africa was also part of Tuesday afternoon training at National Heroes Stadium in his first return to the fold since 2019.

Kangwa and Nsabata are part of the twelve foreign-based call-ups expected for the home date against Mauritania and away match against Tunisia on November 16.