Poem – Clique of thieves!

By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social analyst

Clique of thieves!
Usually gifted with oratory skills
They can even convince an Eskimo to buy ice
And they can easily be mistaken for saints
With their humble disposition

But who are they?
They’re a clique of thieves
Charlatans masquerading to be skillful
Enough to turn our fortunes around
And yet they’re hell-bent on looting our resources

Clique of thieves
They embezzled social cash transfer
Meant for the poor
And misappropriated COVID-19 funds

Clique of thieves
They’re bandits clad in suits
That contracted projects at inflated prices
And got cuts from the Presidential jet, ambulances, fire tenders

Clique of thieves
They’re heartless gangsters
That tormented citizens with gassing
And brought misery upon marketeers by burning markets

Clique of thieves
They’re plunderers
That ransacked our gold in Mwinilunga
Looted our copper at KCM
And devoured the black mountain in Kitwe

Clique of thieves
They’re ruthless individuals
That supplied expired condoms and drugs to hospitals
And closed The Post newspaper, Prime TV and Komboni Radio
Let’s smoke them out of the tribe!

 

