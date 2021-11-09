By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social analyst

Clique of thieves!

Usually gifted with oratory skills

They can even convince an Eskimo to buy ice

And they can easily be mistaken for saints

With their humble disposition

But who are they?

They’re a clique of thieves

Charlatans masquerading to be skillful

Enough to turn our fortunes around

And yet they’re hell-bent on looting our resources

Clique of thieves

They embezzled social cash transfer

Meant for the poor

And misappropriated COVID-19 funds

Clique of thieves

They’re bandits clad in suits

That contracted projects at inflated prices

And got cuts from the Presidential jet, ambulances, fire tenders

Clique of thieves

They’re heartless gangsters

That tormented citizens with gassing

And brought misery upon marketeers by burning markets

Clique of thieves

They’re plunderers

That ransacked our gold in Mwinilunga

Looted our copper at KCM

And devoured the black mountain in Kitwe

Clique of thieves

They’re ruthless individuals

That supplied expired condoms and drugs to hospitals

And closed The Post newspaper, Prime TV and Komboni Radio

Let’s smoke them out of the tribe!