The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has launched the Service Charter intended to enhance the standards of operation of the Board.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala indicated that the Service Charter has been developed in the spirit of realigning ERB’s service delivery commitments to new legislation under the National Energy Policy of 2019.

He stated that the Service Charter was formulated to ensure that there is a robust regulatory environment that deliberately favors the participation of more He stated that the Service Charter was formulated in order to ensure that there is a robust regulatory environment that deliberately favors the participation of more players in the energy sector and ultimately fosters national economic growth.

The nergy minister was speaking during the launch of the chatter in Lusaka today.

‘’The Service Charter is intended to upscale the timely issuance of licenses to various players in the energy sector, increase private sector participation and diversify the energy mix through the deployment of renewable energy resources.

‘’It is also aimed at enhancing compliance of all players to standards to assure quality, safety and reliability of energy services and products,’’ said Mr Kapala.

ERB Acting Director Fred Han’gandu said the Service Charter is a demonstration of the commitment of the board to accountability in the discharge of its mandate and ensuring the effective delivery of quality service that inspires stakeholder confidence.

He stated that the Service Charter is aimed at enabling the ERB board to play its role as a sector of the regulator in a more efficient and effective manner.

‘’This Service Charter is a public commitment to discharge our mandate more effectively and efficiently with utmost regard to professionalism and integrity, in line with our vision and Mission Statements,’’ explained Mr Han’gandu.

Meanwhile Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS) Executive Director Cludia Pollen expressed delight over the inclusiveness of consumer participation in the Service Charter.

She said it is important to enhance consumer protection to ensure value for their money because customers come first.