9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Energy Minister calls for more players in energy sector

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Energy Minister calls for more players in energy sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has launched the Service Charter intended to enhance the standards of operation of the Board.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala indicated that the Service Charter has been developed in the spirit of realigning ERB’s service delivery commitments to new legislation under the National Energy Policy of 2019.

He stated that the Service Charter was formulated to ensure that there is a robust regulatory environment that deliberately favors the participation of more He stated that the Service Charter was formulated in order to ensure that there is a robust regulatory environment that deliberately favors the participation of more players in the energy sector and ultimately fosters national economic growth.

The nergy minister was speaking during the launch of the chatter in Lusaka today.

‘’The Service Charter is intended to upscale the timely issuance of licenses to various players in the energy sector, increase private sector participation and diversify the energy mix through the deployment of renewable energy resources.

‘’It is also aimed at enhancing compliance of all players to standards to assure quality, safety and reliability of energy services and products,’’ said Mr Kapala.

ERB Acting Director Fred Han’gandu said the Service Charter is a demonstration of the commitment of the board to accountability in the discharge of its mandate and ensuring the effective delivery of quality service that inspires stakeholder confidence.

He stated that the Service Charter is aimed at enabling the ERB board to play its role as a sector of the regulator in a more efficient and effective manner.

‘’This Service Charter is a public commitment to discharge our mandate more effectively and efficiently with utmost regard to professionalism and integrity, in line with our vision and Mission Statements,’’ explained Mr Han’gandu.

Meanwhile Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS) Executive Director Cludia Pollen expressed delight over the inclusiveness of consumer participation in the Service Charter.

She said it is important to enhance consumer protection to ensure value for their money because customers come first.

Previous articleProfessional Teachers Union of Zambia Welcomes the Screening of teachers to root out Fake Ones

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Energy Minister calls for more players in energy sector

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has launched the Service Charter intended to enhance the standards of operation of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KCM CEO retires

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has announced that its chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard has retired and will be leaving the company on November 12,...
Read more

Government praised for remitting the money which was deducted from civil servants as part of the debt swap recovery

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Civil Servant and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) in Northern Province has hailed government for remitting the money which was deducted from civil...
Read more

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Dissolves CEEC Board

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has with immediate effect dissolved the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission Board. Mr Mubanga says the representation...
Read more

Government in talks to expedite the completion of Mokambo road and a new border post

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government has said that it is currently engaged in talks with contractors to expedite the completion of Mokambo road and a new...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.