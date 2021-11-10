9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Fashion States Relevance of Formality 2022 Qatar Qualifiers

Scotland-based striker Fashion Sakala is backing the relevance of a strong Chipolopolo in their final two fornality games in the FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers as a matter of national duty.

Zambia hosts Mauritania on November 13 in Lusaka and end their Group B qualifiers away against Tunisian on November 16.
But Chipolopolo are out of contention in the 2022 Qatar race and sit third in Group B on 4 points and are six points behind leaders Tunisia with two games to go.

Mauritania is bottom with 1 point while Equatorial Guinea are second on 7 points.
  
“I think like we said the last time we need to stop using the words of building a team every time when we lose a game or when we have a game,” the Glasgow Rangers  striker said when he joined Chipolopolo  camp on  Wednesday in  Lusaka.

“I think the preparations have been done and this game we are playing on Saturdayis a very important one for us.

“We are out of the qualifiers so we are just doing it for the country and we are going to make sure we get the result and give the fans a good feeling about the squad.

“Fashion was one of three foreign-based arrivals on Wednesday together with goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe of South African club Baroka FC and midfielder Lubambo Musonda of Danish second tier club AC Horsens.

The trio brought to seven foreign-based players in camp after TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United in South Africa, striker Evans Kangwa from Arsenal Tula in Russia and midfielder Rally Bwalya of Tanzanian champions  Simba SC.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde Hichilema Fires All District Commissioners and Replaces them with new Ones

