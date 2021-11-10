The government says it is determined to continue with the fight to eliminate malaria in the country.

Mongu Acting District Commissioner (DC), Ernest Mwanang’ombe says the aspiration by government calls for continued momentum by all to the approach over eliminating the disease with greater intensity, unity and seriousness in the country.

The Acting District Commissioner said this at Mandanga Market in Mongu during the Mongu District Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) launch under the theme ‘Enhanced Supervision for Quality of IRS Performance and Impact’.

Mr Mwanang’ombe stated that the commitment in the fight to eliminate malaria was broad, emerging from national leaders and partners to community leaders as well as families and at individual level.

Mr Mwanang’ombe said that malaria was still the number one cause of illness in all ages and among the diseases that cause deaths in communities.

He said Mongu District has progressed to a stage of managing malaria cases at community level under the malaria eliminating strategy where if a family member is diagnosed and found with the disease, trained malaria community agents screen all family members and treat those found with Malaria.

The Acting DC said that this was going to be a major milestone in the elimination of malaria within the shortest period of time as it brings services to the families as close as possible, adding that the initiative should be embraced by all.

Mr Mwanang’ombe urged IRS supervisors and spray operators to ensure that the program produces the results it deserves through cooperation with members of the community.