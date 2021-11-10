Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has stated that the new dawn government will not discriminate against anyone on tribal lines in the application of the rule of law.

He pointed out that the penal code cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia states that tribal discrimination is an offence and the new administration will apply the rule of law without fear or favor based on one’s tribal grounds.

Mr Mwiimbu said this in parliament when he delivered a Ministerial statement as instructed by the Speaker, Nelly Mutti following a point of order raised by Member of Parliament for Mporokoso Constituency, Brian Mundubile, on the arrest of three Patriotic Front Members of Parliament.

Mr Mwiimbu explained that Law enforcement agencies are applying the law professionally without any form of discrimination because offenders do not commit offences on behalf of their tribes.

‘’The fight against crime in any form will never be tribal and the law is not selective based on tribal grounds because all those who committed offences were not doing so on behalf of their tribe but were doing so out of their will,’’ he said.

Mr Mwiimbu explained that the PF Members of Parliament, Nickson Chilangwa for Kawambwa Constituency and Ronald Chitotela for Pambashe were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred at Mulioni Village in Kawambwa District in Luapula province.

He stated that the details of the offences are that on 12 August 2021 Kawambwa Police station received reports of Arson, Malicious danger to property, threatening violence, unlawful wounding and assault which occurred around 12:30 hours at Mulioni village in Kawambwa District of Luapula province.

‘’The Zambia Police Service rushed to the scene and found a white Muhidra motor vehicle registration number BAR 1722 a property the United Party for National Development (UPND) on fire and instituted a comprehensive investigation pertaining to the alleged criminal act,’’ said Mr Mwiimbu.

He stated that Consequently on November 2, 2021 the police in Kawambwa arrested seven suspects in connection with the mentioned cases among the seven suspects were two MPs namely, Chilangwa and Chitotela.

‘’The two suspects have been charged with cases namely Arson, Malicious Damage to property Threatening Violence, unlawfully wounding and Assault occasion actual bodily harm,’’ said Mr Mwiimbu.

He disclosed that the Suspects have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

‘’In the case of Kalalwe Mukosa MP for Chinsali Central Constituency, brief facts are that on 10th June,2021 during the campaign period Chinsali police station received a report of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which occurred at Chinsali police administration office,’’ said Mr Mwiimbu.

He revealed that the four suspects were released on police bond and have since appeared in Chinsali subordinate court for plea and the case was adjourned to 29 November 2021. For commencement of trial.