Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has announced that its chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard has retired and will be leaving the company on November 12, 2021.

In a statement, KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said Enock Mponda has been appointed as acting CEO and would also act as CEO for KCM SmelterCo Limited while Moses Chilambe had been appointed to act as CEO for Konkola Mineral Resources Limited.

Mr Lungu described and Sheppard as a thoughtful and forthright CEO who inspired workers and business partners and their workers to steer KCM in the right direction under difficult circumstances.

“Credit should be given to him for his stewardship in keeping KCM afloat and we shall remember him for his commitment to inspire the growth of the company and keeping employees aligned to the cause of KCM as well as fostering a cordial working relationship between the company and its numerous stakeholders and the government.”

