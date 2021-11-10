9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Reclaim your role as the moral campus of Zambia, HH tells the Church

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Reclaim your role as the moral campus of Zambia, HH tells the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Church to reclaim its role as the moral campus of the country in the social and economic development dissension.

President Hichilema explained that government remains resolute in working with the church in fighting challenges in society such as injustice and poverty.

President Hichilema made the remarks through Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma during the official launch of the first-ever Christians United For National Economic Transformation Summit in Lusaka.

The Head of State emphasized that with the 10,000 churches the country has, economic transformation is attainable if all embraced farming and entrepreneurship.

President Hichilema has since directed his Ministers and other government institutions to put in place measures that will make it easy for the church to acquire land for development purposes.

“According to Matthew 25 vs 34-36 we are all encouraged to embrace the kind of faith that is practical. We have about 4000 churches in Zambia that are Catholic and imagine if all had to have a farm, we could have more than enough food for export and consumption,” the President stressed.

President Hichilema recollected that October 18 was not declared as Day of National Player, Fasting and Reconciliation by accident by his Predecessor Edgar Lungu but was done according to the will of God which should translate into practical faith that changes people’s livelihoods.

President Hichilema placed emphasis that there should be no Christians for Hichilema but for Jesus Christ alone as God deserves honor and glory.

And Christians Business Community (CBC) Chairperson who are the organisers of the Summit, Raphael Lubanga explained that 95% of Zambians are Christians which makes it realistic to transform the economy.

Pastor Lubanga said his organisation is working with traditional leaders as they are custodians of land and the people.

He pointed out that the 26 chiefs who were in attendance represented the commitment of all the 10 provinces to develop the country expeditiously.

The CBC Chairperson said Christianity does not mean poverty and church elders should encourage the worshipers to be hard working so that they change the economic fortunes of their families.

“We want to chuck out the spirit of the devil from development and fellow pastors do not mistake Christianity for poverty. Christianity does not mean poverty and church elders should refrain from depending on brown envelopes but depend on hard work,” he said.

He further called on both believers and non-believers to desist from tribal remarks because the common enemy is poverty.

Previous articleGovernment determined to eliminate Malaria

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Reclaim your role as the moral campus of Zambia, HH tells the Church

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Church to reclaim its role as the moral campus of the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kitwe street vendors say they are unaware of safe trading spaces being offered by the City Council

General News Chief Editor - 3
Association of Vendors and Marketeers (AVEMA) president Abel Chikwa has expressed concern that the relocation of vendors from the streets in Kitwe might cause...
Read more

Strongly advocate for an ICT policy in education, computer Studies Teachers Association of Zambia told

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has urged the newly formed computer Studies Teachers Association of Zambia (COSTAZ) to strongly advocate...
Read more

First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly tells school managers Comprehend various laws against GBV

General News Chief Editor - 3
Government has urged school managers and parents to understand the many pieces of legislation that the National Assembly has enacted to ensure education...
Read more

Government will not implement development programmes that compromise the environmental needs

General News Chief Editor - 3
State House has said that government will not implement development programmes that compromise the environmental needs of future generations. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.