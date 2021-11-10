President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contracts of all District Commissioners. The President has further appointed new District Commissioners for the districts in the country.

According to a statement released to the media by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, all names of the new appointees will be communicated to their designated districts by Cabinet Office, through the Office of the Provincial Permanent Secretaries.

The Head of State has since thanked the outgoing District Commissioners for the service to the Nation and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the UPND administration will improve the well-being of the Zambian people.

President Hichilema said that because of this commitment, Zambia is the first country to evacuate its citizens from Ethiopia following civil unrest in that country.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House this afternoon, before holding a closed-door meeting with representatives from three Church mother bodies.

The Church mother bodies included the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Council of Churches in Zambia -CCZ- and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).



And President Hichilema praised the Church for its continued role in promoting and maintaining peace in the country over the years.

He said the body of Christ is important not only to religious teachings but to society and overall leadership of the country.

The President observed that the Church has demonstrated relevance over the years including its approach towards the challenges and difficult times the country has experienced in the recent past.

President Hichilema also praised the Church for its attempt to assist in the dialogue process among political party leaders despite not yielding the desired results.

Meanwhile, Representative of the three Church mother bodies, Paul Mususu said the visit to statehouse was an opportunity to the church to reaffirm the support and commitment of the Church to the government.

Bishop Mususu said the church has already praised the new government for the positive things that have so far been done that include media freedom and a sigh of relief in many aspects of life.