By Kapya Kaoma

On 8, March 2017, just months after Lungu won the 2016 elections, “The Politics of Dununa Reverse–Lungu’s Comedy and the Sinking Ship,” was published by Lusaka Times. In that article, I predicted Lungu’s defeat to HH in the 2021 elections due to Lungu’s poor leadership, thuggery politics and corruption. I also pointed out that Chishimba Kambwili was not the only corrupt politician in the PF–the whole Party was rotten to the core. I ended the piece with: “Ifintu ni Lungu and Dununa reverse are dead slogans–come 2021 people will dance dununa reverse when they mean Forward. I pray that HH will not be fooled by the dance!”

Countless PF cadres’ insults were showered on me, but UPND cadres, my courage praised. It is 2021, and when I read those insults it makes PF cadres look so wise! HH is the President, and PF cadres, whose wrath I endured, in Kapya Kaoma, solace find. In my once allies in the UPND, to question Bally is to invite untold insults–for how can the Chosen One ever error?

I don’t write to win political favors, or for money, but to change minds. I strongly believe the PF is making a big mistake in its attempts to reorganize — thuggery politics of old days won’t deliver Plot 1. The PF thuggish politics of insults, and arrogance led many people to vote against the Lungu administration. It is one thing to be corrupt and still remain human, but not what the PF under Lungu became. Corruption × Insults × pride × violence × arrogance × stupidity = Kambwili + GBM + Davies Mwila + Lusambo + Chitalu + add them all. Under Lungu, the PF became the den of robbers–men and women whose only agenda was to steal as they asked the nation to close its eyes, pray and fast, while they hid millions in homes and foreign accounts. As for the Pastors, like Judas, we were quick to shout Amen as long as politicians handed us brown envelopes stained with blood money!

The PF wants to reorganize and rightly so–we need a strong opposition to the HH administration. But is Chishimba Kambwili the answer or the skunk to be avoided? The lack of civility in Kambwili is a liability to the PF. The man prides himself as “imbwili”, which in Bemba means Leopard. But such a translation is misleading. In Bemba, “Kambwili” simply means “a very small leopard.” In daily usage, it implies something without any capacity to harm anything. This is Kambwili–he has sunk too low to be accorded any respect. His insults and thuggery behavior disqualify him from public office. He lacks decency and shame–the man does not know the difference between day and night.

The PF lost the 2021 election due to people like Kambwili, GBM and Davies Mwila–whose thinking bellies nothingness but thuggery. This mentality believes in insults as opposed to reasonableness–believing that the only way to win others is to bully them into thinking you are the most powerful and all knowing. Nobody exists but you, and you alone–in the process, pushing masses away. Lungu was the President, but who on earth would forget the days when these men terrorize innocent people?

Besides, Kambwili’s narcissistic and thuggery politics contributed to his failure to run his own party–his politics of self-deception only makes him believe he is popular to himself and himself alone. In reality, he is a very small leopard–that can hardly hunt for itself but who, like vultures, exclusively feeds on dead carcasses, while fooling his ill-advised followers that he is capable of hunting. Why should Kambwili run for the PF Presidency when he founded his own Political Party? He has five years to organize his Party, so why the PF? He can’t organize anything aside from that which already exists–so the PF is his only avenue to promote his ego. In other words, his popularity only exists in his own deception–in the Zambia of thugs, not people of decency.

If PF wants to reorganize, Kambwili is not the answer. It is his democratic right to contest the PF Presidency, but if the Party wants to remain competitive, Kambwili will only send the PF to the museum of Zambian politics. President HH’s chances of winning the 2026 election are just as low as Lungu’s, but it would depend on who his opponents would be. If the PF settles for thuggery politicians, HH is assured of his second term. I pray the PF is listening!