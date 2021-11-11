Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) General Secretary, Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa has charged that the education system is rotten.

Mr Wamuyuwa’s statement follows the recent revelations of 1,500 teachers recruited in a fake scam.

Speaking when He featured on a live programme on ZNBC today, Mr Mwamuyuwa wondered how the system could allow teachers with fake recruitment letters to serve in the Ministry of Education.

He stated that there is no right word to describe a system that allows teachers with fake qualifications and fake recruitment letters to serve in the teaching sector.

“No matter how fair you want to be to the system, there is no better way of describing the system apart from saying that the system is probably rotten,” He said.

“You can be very kind to look for the right word to describe but when you have a system that allows teachers with fake qualifications or letters of recruitment, definitely the system is not working right. Something needs to be done.”

The SESTUZ General Secretary said there is need to put in place mechanism so as to ensure that the scamming of teachers is brought to an end.

Mr Wamuyuwa described the situation as worrisome, adding that government must act swiftly to address the issue once and for all.

“What is worrisome for us and believe even to you, we must make a follow-ups after the revelations so that mechanism are put in place to ensure that such things don’t occur or happening again.”

Mr Wamuyuwa noted that the Union finds it difficult to understand how 1,500 teachers were recruited into the teaching service using fake documentation.

He urged government to investigate the matter and not just to end at the revelation stage.

Mr Wamuyuwa insisted that follow-ups should be made by relevant authorities so as to establish the people behind the people scamming of teachers.

“1,500 to be recruited using fake documents it’s something too difficult to understand and that should not be allowed to be left at the revelations stage, follows must be made find out how did it happen who is responsible, I believe its not something difficult to bring to book ,” He said.