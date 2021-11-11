Enock Mwepu becomes Chipolopolo’s second injury no-show while Patson Daka defends the decision to have a solid side for the last two formality dates against Mauritania and Tunisia.

The Brighton midfielder will miss his third and four successive 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers after pulling out of the dead-rubber dates due to an injury he sustained in Saturdays 1-1 home draw against Newcastle.

Mwepu also missed October’s Group B doubleheader against Equatorial Guinea due to a groin injury.

“Enock Mwepu has an injury in one of the adductor muscles in the hamstring so he is unable to join us,” Zambia team Doctor George Phiri said.

Mwepu joins fellow midfielder Edward Chilufya of Swedish club Djurgardens who also sustained in injury on Saturday in league action for his club.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are at strength with the rest of the 12 foreign-based call-ups including Chilufya’s replacement Kings Kangwa of Russian club Arsenal Tula joining camp on Wednesday.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka said they had an obligation to the Zambian shirt despite Chipolopolo’s FIFA world Cup dreams ending with two games to spare.

“But we just have to take these games seriously because it is the beginning of our next step forward so we have to make sure it gives us direction.” Patson said.

“We don’t have to take these games as though they are nothing. We know how important they are and it is also for the pride of the country we have to give it our very best.”

Chipolopolo host Mauritania on November 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and them visit Tunisia at Rades on November 16.

Zambia are 3rd in Group B on 4 points, Mauritania are bottom on 1 point , Equatorial Guinea have 7 points while Tunisia lead on 10 points.