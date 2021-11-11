United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has hailed the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for what he terms as satisfying 2022 National budget.

Mr Nickolas says the budget has clearly reflected the UPND manifesto as promised during the 2021 general election.

The High Commissioner was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Republican Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango at her office in Lusaka today.

And the Vice President expressed gratitude to the UK for several aid that has been rendered to Zambia in an ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two commonwealth countries, adding that the new administration is willing to strengthen the relationship even further for the benefit of the general citizenry.

And British Deputy High Commissioner to Zambia, Will Eckersley emphasized on the need by the Zambian government to prepare for a possible disastrous drought.

The duo further praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s maturity and personal charisma during their interactions in the just ended Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Others who attended the courtesy call included Head of Economic growth and prosperity, Serah Bloom, Steven Bickers and Ben Powis, Second Secretary Political and Head of Governance and Political Development respectively.