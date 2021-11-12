Chief Katuta of the Mukulu people of Lupososhi District in the Northern Province has died.

Acting Lupososhi district commissioner Chad Kaonga and Lupososhi Town Council Secretary Moffatt Mwanza confirmed the death of the chief today.

Both the District Commissioner and the Council Secretary said that chief Katuta died yesterday after an illness.

Mr Kaonga said the burial of the late chief Katuta will held tomorrow the November 13, 2021.

The chief Katuta has left behind three wives and several children and grandchildren.

Chief Katuta had been on the throne for more than 20 years.