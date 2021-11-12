President Hakainde Hichilema has said his Government will make amendments to the Public Order Act to enhance the country’s democracy.

President Hichilema said it is important that the Public Order Act addresses issues that made it easy for the Patriotic Front -PF- to abuse it while in power.

He wondered how the same Public Order Act that was used by previous regimes was interpreted differently by the PF.

The head of State also said the Government is determined to revisit the Political Party Bill to address issues of concern after the previous Government failed to conclude the matter.

President Hichilema said this when African Union Observer Mission to Zambia delegation Leader Ernest Bai Koroma paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

He said his Government will ensure all political party cadres abide by the rule of law because no one is above the law.

President Hichilema said he will create an environment that will enable the Police service to operate freely and professionally.

He said his administration has also allowed the media to self regulate and ensure they are Professional in their duty to disseminate balanced and accurate information.

The Head of State also said there is need for Electoral reforms so that the election process is not biased to any political party.

And President Hichilema said his Government will continue to engage with various stakeholders and use their goodwill to benefit the country.

He said considering Zambia’s external and domestic debt which stands at about $20 billion , his Government will ride on the goodwill of stakeholders to reconstruct the economy.

And Dr. Koroma said the AU observer mission will work with Zambia to ensure the country continues being a shining example of democracy.

He however said there is need for the Government to address many issues among them the Public Order Act and the low participation of women and youth in the Electoral Process.