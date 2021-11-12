A Pastor and some choir members of Christian Community Church in Mushindamo district have beaten one of their church members to death after a dispute arose over farmland.

North-Western Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga identified the deceased as Nelson Luyako aged 39 and the Pastor as Godwin Kutokwa from Christian Community church Mishingwa congregation.

“St Dorothy Police today received a report of murder from Geoffrey Lolozhi aged 44 a peasant farmer that his nephew Nelson Luyako aged 39 was beaten by Godwin Kutokwa a Pastor for Christian Community Church Mishingwa congregation, Mushindamo and his church choir members after picking up a dispute over a farm land”, he said.

Dr Mulenga said the murder happened yesterday around 16:00 hours at Kutokwa village.

“The Police has visited the scene and inspected the body. Upon inspecting the body, Police noticed a swollen forehead and a bruise on left side of the ribs”, he said.

Dr Mulenga said one arrest has been made and the body has been deposited at Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.