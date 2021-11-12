9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 12, 2021
UPND Members want HH to Lift Lungu's Immunity, but Nakacinda says PF wont pay attention to senseless Petition

By Chief Editor
Some United Party for National Development (UPND) members have presented a petition to President Hakainde Hichilema demanding the stripping off of former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity.

UPND Lusaka District Information and Publicity Secretary Matomola Likwanya said that Mr. Lungu’s immunity should be lifted to pave way for investigations in various alleged corruption cases.

Mr. Likwanya said that the former President should be investigated for allegedly having been involved in various corrupt activities and abuse of office during his tenure of office, adding that among the cases Mr. Lungu include his alleged involvement in the illegal exportation of the Mukula tree species and the procurement of the fire tenders.

Mr. Likwanya told ZNBC news before presenting the petition to State House that Zambians would be happy when President Hichilema presents the notice of motion before parliament to lift Mr. Lungu’s immunity.

He said Zambians want to know how the former Head of state allegedly abused his office to accumulate his current wealth at their expense.

And Former UPND Presidential campaign team member Beene Hachoomba said Mr. Lungu is not above the law for him not to be subjected to investigations.

Mr. Hachoomba said Zambians must be told the truth on several dealings that the former President was allegedly involved in.

But PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nkacinda said the PF will not pay attention to the baseless and senseless petition, claiming that that those behind the petition have been paid to orchestrate the petition.

