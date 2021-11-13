Chipolopolo have thrashed Mauritania 4-0 in the formality penultimate Group B match of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Scotland based forward Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick to propel Zambia to their first home win of the qualifiers at National Heroes in Lusaka on Saturday.

In atonement for his earlier misses, Patson Daka put Zambia in front after 33 minutes when he chested in the net captain Lubambo Musonda’s cross.

Sakala doubled the lead three minutes later after burying home Daka’s close range pass in an empty net.

Zambia took a 3-0 lead into the half time break with Sakala converting from the spot after striker Evans Kangwa was fouled by keeper Babacar Diop in the box.

Sakala completed his hat-trick with a close range finish off a Lubambo pass in the 62nd minute.

It was a game in which Coach Beston Chambeshi fielded the strongest possible squad as he named the likes of Evans Kangwa, Emmanuel Banda, Simon Silwimba, Rally Bwalya and Tandi Mwape in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the win moves Zambia into second position tied on seven points with Equatorial Guinea, who are hosting Tunisia later on Saturday evening.

Out of contention Zambia shifts attention to next Tuesday’s away final Group B match against Tunisia in North Africa.