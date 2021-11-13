9.5 C
Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda challenges women to unite and celebrate each other

Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda has challenged women in the country to unite and celebrate each other’s achievements. Ms Kasanda implored the womenfolk to desist from pulling each other down but rather to support one another.

She observed that many women are in key making positions hence the call to use their influence in uplifting each other. Ms Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson encouraged women to love one another and not to be enemies.

“Today many women are in decision-making positions, so let’s use those positions wisely to celebrate each other.

“Let’s use those positions wisely to uplift each other let’s not be our own enemy.”

The Minister said this when she officiated at the thanksgiving service organized by the United Church of Zambia, Woman’s Christian Fellowship (WCF) at Trinity Congregation.

Ms. Kasanda counseled the WCF to use the thanksgiving service as an opportunity for members to contribute financially and materially towards the uplifting of the lives of people in communities.

She encouraged members to give back to the community from the many blessings God has bestowed in their lives.

Ms. Kasanda says thanksgiving calls for giving back to the underprivileged as a sign of God’s love towards humanity.

Meanwhile, Information and Media Minister has appealed to the clergy to include messages on COVID-19 during services.

Ms. Kasanda says the church should take a leading role in encouraging members to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said once members get vaccinated the pandemic will be mitigated.

“The same call goes to the WCF members and mothers at large. Let us include messages on COVID-19 everywhere we go in our work in the community.”

And in delivering a sermon during the thanksgiving service, Rev Lubinda Sitali urged congregants to be grateful and to remember God as the source of their blessings.

Rev Sitali who quoted Deuteronomy 8 vs 1 to 20 urged members to learn from the children of Israel whom God took care off while in the wildness not to worry but to trust in God all the time.

He explained that the many blessings that the children of God are enjoying today is a result of God’s favour.

