President Hakainde Hichilema says the ruling United Party for National Development party will be detached from government functions.

President Hichilema stated that the party will not ride on government activities or use public coffers to support activities of the party.

Mr Hichilema explained that the party will not have an overbearing influence on the decisions of the government.

The President further hinted that government treasury won’t be used to fund or support party functions.

He bemoaned that in the previous administration the party was closely attached to the state, a development that almost destroyed the country.

“We don’t want any political party activities to ride on the activities of the government or public coffer of the people of Zambia.

“We have seen too much of that and nearly destroyed our country. In all spheres we want to walk that path and tonight’s dinner is that indication walking towards the talk,” He said.

The President said this last evening when He graced the UPND dinner gala dubbed “Meet and Greet the President”.

Mr Hichilema commended the party for using the night gala to fundraise resources for running the party.

He said since the inception of the UPND the party has always funded its activities with the support from its partners, adding that it should continue on that path.

The President expressed confidence in the UPND not failing to support itself like it has always done in the past before forming government.

“The party must support itself as we did in the past till we formed government. Why should we fall now to support the party?” He asked.

Meanwhile President Hichilema assured the business community of government’s commitment in creating a conducive enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

He noted that the UPND administration will create opportunities for trade and investment as it endeavors to grow the national economy.

President Hichilema further assured the business community of putting to good use the funds donated to the party.

He explained that all the donations made to the party will be accounted for and used in a transparent and prudent manner.

Mr Hichilema urged UPND partners to report any member found miss using party donations.

“Business community that have donated to this party, just to assure you, your funds will be put to good use. If you notice that someone is missing your funds tip someone including myself then we will look into that matter.”

And speaking earlier at the same event, UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda called on the business community to supplement government efforts in creating jobs for the youths in the country.

Mr Imenda stressed that youths across the country played an important role in securing the landslide victory for the UPND in the August 12 general elections, hence the call to create job opportunities for them.

He thanked the youths of Zambia for trusting the party with the responsibility to govern the country.

Mr Imenda also thanked party members and partners for turning out in large numbers for the dinner gala.

He informed the Head of State that all the tickets for the night gala ran out despite being pricey.

The colorful event attracted Cabinet Ministers, the business community and senior government and UPND party officials.