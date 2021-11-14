Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), says the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has injected K2 million to enhance child catered social services in Shang’ombo District.

Programme Officer, Pierro Hamatwi revealed that a total of K2, 601, 191 Million has been set aside to implement the programme in Shang’ombo, Mongu, Sioma and Kalabo districts of Western Province.

The programme dubbed enhancing child catered social services in rural and peri-urban areas focuses on the rights of children.

Speaking when he presented the programme overview at the inception meeting, Mr Hamatwi added that 18 children will be trained in Mambolomoka ward of Shang’ombo district on child protection.

And speaking at the same meeting guest of honour, Acting District commissioner, Mwendabayi Muyunda, urged all government departments and the Media to work with YWCA.

He said this is to ensure that children’s rights are respected and upheld in order to promote the wellbeing of the children in the district.

Mr Muyunda disclosed that Zambia has been making steady progress in protecting the rights of the child by signing many international instruments such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) as well as the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC).

“We as a government have children on our agenda to ensure they grow into their full potential,” he said.

He added that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that children are protected with access to quality social services.

The programme is expected to run for one year and 11 months from 2021 to September 31 2023.