9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 15, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FAZ WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Holders Buffaloes Home in on League Crown

By sports
53 views
0
Sports FAZ WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Holders Buffaloes Home in on League Crown
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes have marched towards defending their FAZ Women’s Super League title after opening an eight-point lead with four matches left this season.

Buffaloes just need a win in their last three matches to scoop the league title.

The Zambia Army side moved closer to defending the league after thumping ZISD 3-1 in their Week 23 match at the weekend.

Theresa Chewe, Natasha Nanyangwe and Joana Benai were the scorers for Buffaloes with Lydia Shamalima netting ZISD’s consolation goal.

Buffaloes have 56 points, eight above second placed Red Arrows, as at Week 23.

Second placed Arrows remained in the title race following a 2-1 win over former

pacesetters Zesco Ndola Girls in Lusaka.

Third placed Zesco and Arrows are tied on 48 points each.

Meanwhile, Indeni Roses thrashed Mufulira Wanderers 6-0 at home in Ndola.

Natasha Kapombo scored a hat-trick with veteran striker Noria Sosala registering a brace and Shepolopolo forward Esther Mukwasa contributed a goal.


FAZ Women’s Super League – Week 23 Results

BUSA Queens 0-1 National Assembly

Lusaka Dynamos Ladies 1-1 YASA Queens

Police Dove Queens 1-0 Nkana Queens

Queens Academy 0-0 Nkwazi Queens

Red Arrows 2-1 ZESCO Ndola Girls

ZISD 1-3 Green Buffaloes

Indeni Roses 6-0 Mufulira Wanderers


Table (Top 8)

1. Green Buffaloes 56 Points

2. Red Arrows 48 P

3. Zesco Utd 48 P

4. Lusaka Dynamos 45 P

5. Indeni Roses 43 P

6. YSA 34 P

7. Bauleni United 31 P

8. Nkwazi 29 P

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Open 3 Point Lead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FAZ WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Holders Buffaloes Home in on League Crown

Green Buffaloes have marched towards defending their FAZ Women’s Super League title after opening an eight-point lead with four...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Open 3 Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging Jumulo 2-1 away in...
Read more

Chipolopolo Arrive in Tunisia

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo have arrived in Tunisia ahead of Tuesday’s final Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifying match against The Carthage Eagles. Zambia took an...
Read more

Fashion Hat-trick Hands Zambia Victory

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo have thrashed Mauritania 4-0 in the formality penultimate Group B match of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Scotland based forward Fashion...
Read more

RUGBY: Wanderers Club Postpones Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament

Sports sports - 1
Ndola Wanderers have announced the indefinite postponement of the 2021 Ndola 7s Rugby Tournament. The once popular Ndola 7s has been put off due to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.