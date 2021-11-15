Green Buffaloes have marched towards defending their FAZ Women’s Super League title after opening an eight-point lead with four matches left this season.

Buffaloes just need a win in their last three matches to scoop the league title.

The Zambia Army side moved closer to defending the league after thumping ZISD 3-1 in their Week 23 match at the weekend.

Theresa Chewe, Natasha Nanyangwe and Joana Benai were the scorers for Buffaloes with Lydia Shamalima netting ZISD’s consolation goal.

Buffaloes have 56 points, eight above second placed Red Arrows, as at Week 23.

Second placed Arrows remained in the title race following a 2-1 win over former

pacesetters Zesco Ndola Girls in Lusaka.

Third placed Zesco and Arrows are tied on 48 points each.

Meanwhile, Indeni Roses thrashed Mufulira Wanderers 6-0 at home in Ndola.

Natasha Kapombo scored a hat-trick with veteran striker Noria Sosala registering a brace and Shepolopolo forward Esther Mukwasa contributed a goal.



FAZ Women’s Super League – Week 23 Results

BUSA Queens 0-1 National Assembly

Lusaka Dynamos Ladies 1-1 YASA Queens

Police Dove Queens 1-0 Nkana Queens

Queens Academy 0-0 Nkwazi Queens

Red Arrows 2-1 ZESCO Ndola Girls

ZISD 1-3 Green Buffaloes

Indeni Roses 6-0 Mufulira Wanderers



Table (Top 8)

1. Green Buffaloes 56 Points

2. Red Arrows 48 P

3. Zesco Utd 48 P

4. Lusaka Dynamos 45 P

5. Indeni Roses 43 P

6. YSA 34 P

7. Bauleni United 31 P

8. Nkwazi 29 P