A witness has testified in the Luanshya Magistrate court on how Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo allegedly hacked him on the forehead and on his head, three times using a machete.

Stanley Musukwa, 58, of 3947/27 Mpatamato Township told the court that as a result of the injury he has since lost sight in the left eye.

This is in the case in which Lusambo is charged with two counts of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm contrary to Section 248 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Lusambo is alleged to have assaulted two members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Stanley Musukwa and Mary Musonda respectively on April 11, 2019.

Musukwa informed the court that, at the time he was NDC Vice Chairperson of administration and was in the company of six others, returning from delivering food to his party agents in Roan constituency on April 11, 2019 by-election when he met his fate around 04:00 hours in Section 27.

He explained that his team was aboard a Toyota Hilux when they found a Toyota Corolla, a blue big car and a canter blocking the road.

Musukwa said the driver of his car started hooting for the cars to clear the way when six people including the accused person approached the car he was in.

He told the court that Lusambo got into an argument with one of the occupants of the car Obedi Chompo when he jumped out of the van to see what was going on.

The witnesses allegedly stated that it was then that two people held him and started beating him using fists and kicks when Lusambo approached with a machete and struck him on the head twice and once on the forehead affecting his left eye.

Musukwa told the court that he sustained two deep cuts on the head on deep cut on the forehead and a dislocated pupil which were recorded in the medical report form which he submitted as evidence in courts.

He further indicated that as a result of the beating he was admitted to the hospital twice and underwent surgery on the head

The matter has come up for a trial and seven witnesses are scheduled to testify as at 12:20 hours only one witness had taken the stand.