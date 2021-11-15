9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 15, 2021
DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Open 3 Point Lead

Napsa Stars have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging Jumulo 2-1 away in Kitwe on Sunday.

Napsa came from behind to overcome the ambitious Jumulo side at Garden Park Stadium.

Jumulo took a 57th minute lead when Muleta Mubiana converted from the spot.

Austin Banda equalised six minutes later with Luka Banda scoring the winner five minutes away from time as Napsa posted their second straight win.

Napsa have 23 points after playing 11 matches.

Second placed Trident moved to 20 points following a 1-1 home draw against Young Green Buffaloes in Kalumbila.

Lumwana Radiants are third on 19 points after beating Young Green Eagles 2-1 at home in the North Western Province.

Kitwe United returned to winning ways after three consecutive when beating Livingstone Pirates 2-1 in the Tourist Capital.

Chinkalika, who have a game in hand, are fourth on the table with 18 points after playing 10 matches.

At Shinde Stadium, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers ended a three match win-less run to thump Police College 2-0.

Maxwell Mabenga and Joseph Mumbi were the scorers in this Week 11 encounter.

Thirteen placed Mighty have 12 points from 11 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 11 Results

Lumwana Radiants 2-1 Young Green Eagles

Jumulo 1-2 Napsa Stars

MUZA 2-0 Luapula Green Eagles

KYSA 0-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Police College

Livingstone Pirates 1-2 Kitwe United

Quattro Kalumbila 1-1 Gomes

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 City of Lusaka

Trident 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes


Table (Top 8)

1. Napsa 23 Points

2. Trident 20 P

3. Lumwana 19 P

4. Kitwe 18 P

5. City 18 P

6. MUZA 17 P

7. Nchanga 15 P

8. Young Buffaloes 15 P

