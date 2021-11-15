The government has advised youth entrepreneurs to establish recognizable business entities if they are

Increase chances of accessing funds under the newly created Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri, says youth entrepreneurs also need to come up with saleable business proposals if the are to access the K 25.7 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Phiri explains that the new dawn government has increased funding towards empowerment programs to respond to the pressing needs of the youths and less privileged.

In a speech read on his on his behalf by Acting Permanent Secretary Royd Tembo during the second graduation of the Eastern province community skills training program, the minister urged graduants to fully apply themselves and take advantage of the new dawn government’s empowerment opportunities.

“ There are a lot of opportunities for you, as highlighted in the recently presented 2022 national budget. So I advise that you form companies or cooperatives that will allow you apply your skills, and benefit from the national cake,” he advised.

The graduation ceremony saw a cohort of 90 beneficiaries successfully acquire skills in agriculture, bricklaying and tailoring among others, after the first set of 93 graduated last year.

Speaking at the same function, Provincial Principal Community Development Officer Gift Makungu said the skills training program is among the many social protection programs government is implementing to target the less privileged citizens.

“The people trained under this program are only charged a minimal amount as a stimulation of self-responsibility and ownership,” he noted.

He however bemoaned the inadequate infrastructure at the training center.