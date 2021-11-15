The appointment of Francis Hasalama as incoming Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner has hit a snag after United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres protested against the appointment.

Led by Kapiri Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary, Chisanga Kalonde, the cadres have rejected the appointment of Mr. Hasalama on the basis that he is not a resident of Kapiri Mposhi.

The youths who thronged the District Commissioner’s office mid-morning today to air their grievance demanded that there is need to appoint a local person who they said would better understand challenges in the districts.

Ms Chisanga who spoke for the youths demanded that President Hakainde Hichilema reconsiders the appointment of Mr. Hasalama and replace him with a local person as DC for Kapiri Mposhi.

She says youths in the party have since prepared a petition to party structures at District, Provincial, National and to President Hichilema asking for the appointment of a local person as DC.

But UPND District Publicity Secretary, Samson Simenda has urged the cadres not to undermine the appointing authority of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Simenda says contrary to the position taken by the UPND youths in the district the Party supports the appointment of Mr Hasalama as Kapiri Mposhi DC and does not support the protest by the youths.

He urged the youths to embrace the incoming DC adding that the party in power should support all appointees being made by the President.

He warned of disciplinary action against youths involved in the protest. Recently President Hichilema terminated contracts for all district Commissioners to pave way for new appointments.