Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Information Minister tells ZNBC to utlise its land to cover for costs for operational challenges

By Chief Editor
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has called on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) management to utilise the pieces of land it has by partnering with business entities in setting up business ventures that will generate more revenue for the corporation.

She says the institution has massive land that can be used through Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

The Minister noted that this would address some of the operational challenges that the institution is facing.

“You have sufficient land which can help to generate revenue if you take advantage of it,” she said.

She said this today during the conducted tour of the 125 hectares piece of land for ZNBC in Shorthorn area in Chilanga District and 32 hectares piece of land for ZNBC in Bauleni area of Lusaka.

The Minister was accompanied by Lusaka Central Member of Parliament who is also Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Chilanga Member of Parliament Sipho Hlazo.
The two pieces of land for ZNBC are located in the constituencies of the two Members of Parliament.

Chilanga Member of Parliament Sipho Hlazo agreed with Hon. Kasanda that the ZNBC land in Shorthorn area is underutilized.

He urged ZNBC to come up with innovative ways of making the land more productive.

Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Mulambo Haimbe said the land at Twin Palm transmitters has a potential to be used for various projects for the benefit of the residents.
“This is an exciting sight because it will benefit Lusaka Central residents and ZNBC if they work together,” he said.

Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Director General Malolela Lusambo said the corporation is eager to partner with investors to develop the said pieces of land.

