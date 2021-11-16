First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says she knows and understands the challenges that inmates in prisons go through.

The First Lady said Lusaka Central Correctional Facility holds fond memories as it is the place where the Husband President Hakainde Hichilema was incarcerated.

She said this yesterday when she visited and donated assorted items to Lusaka Central Female Correctional Centre.

Mrs Hichilema reminded the inmates that society still cares about them hence should not feel discouraged.

She encouraged them to be prayerful as God always answers prayers saying they should not relent as they will reunite with their families.

“Please do not stop praying. Pray every day just like I did. I used to pray every day for my husband to be released. God is going to answer your prayers and will not abandon you,” she said.

The First Lady assured the Correctional Service Management that she will soon visit the male inmates once funds are available.

And Zambia Correctional Service Leopards Ladies Club Chairlady Beenzu Chilukutu said most of the infrastructure for the detention of women and children are nonexistent and are improvised structure.

Mrs Chilukutu stated that most of the prisons were built in the colonial era and had no provision for the accommodation of female inmates and circumstantial children.

She further appealed to the First Lady that consider lobbying for donors to construct dedicated facilities for female and circumstantial children.

She assured the First Lady that the ZCS leopards ladies club will support her cause.

“It is indeed a great honour that you are with us today and that you have chosen to visit women who are incarcerated as one of the first women groups. As the Chairperson of the Correctional Service Leopards Ladies Club, I am so excited that you are here and hope that you will enjoy your time with us and I also hope that you will be able to see for yourself what the female inmates are lacking and the problems they are going through,” she said.

Mrs Chilukutu said she is humbled by the First Lady’s gesture of donating assorted materials to these less privileged people in society.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Central Female Correctional Centre Officer In-charge Kasapo Siame said the institution was designed with a holding capacity of 76 inmates however, it currently has a population of 105.

Mrs Siame said there are currently two pregnant women and seven circumstantial children.

She explained that there are five inmates who acquired certificates in food production and mechanics at Chreso University, one inmate sat for grade nine external examinations and results have not yet been collected and two are currently writing their grade seven (7) exams.

The Officer In Charge disclosed that the facility did not experience any covid-19 related death on both officers and inmates.

“Madam first lady, following the covid-19 pandemic 72 out of 105 inmates are vaccinated. 22 officers out of 58 are also vaccinated, giving a vaccination rate of 68.6%,” she said.

She highlighted the challenges that the facility faces such as lack of a utility vehicle, electric pots and refrigerators.

She further thanked the First Lady for the kind gesture of donating assorted items to the inmates.