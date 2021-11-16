Green Economy and Environment Minister, Hon. Collins Nzovu, has appealed to the Government of the Russian Federation for support towards forestry management, sustainable agriculture, training of personnel and clean energy.

The Minister was speaking when the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Zambia, Mr. Dmitry Yudin, paid a courtesy call on him today.

Mr. Nzovu noted the vast expertise that Russia has in various sectors including forestry, agriculture and education.

“Our Government is committed to fostering stronger relationship with the Russian Federation including in the areas of climate change, environmental protection and management, and green technologies to enhance economic development thereby uplifting the livelihoods of the citizens,” Mr. Nzovu said.

Mr. Nzovu said it would be helpful for Russia, with its wide expertise in forestry management and being the country with the world’s largest forest area, to share knowledge with Zambia. He said Russian expertise would help Zambia improve its forestry management.

Mr. Nzovu also said there is need to have generation of different types of energy, instead of heavy dependence on hydropower, to avert regular problems that Zambia faces in generation and supply of hydroelectricity in light of climatic changes that cause frequent droughts.

Mr. Nzovu also explained that considering the recent creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, there is need to provide specialised training for the personnel.

He, therefore, appealed to the Russian Federation to extend scholarship to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

On his part, Mr. Yudin assured the Minister of Russia’s continued support to Zambia.

He said Russia was available to assist Zambia improve its forestry management.

On training of personnel, the Chargé d’Affaires said once the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment submits the formal request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Embassy will convey the request to Moscow. He expressed optimism that the Russian Federation would be willing to consider extending scholarships in the areas of specialisation that the Ministry wants.

Mr. Yudin said the Russian Government was committed to continue providing scholarships to Zambians every year, and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

On energy, Mr. Yudin said indicated that Russia has technology for production of clean energy, and can collaborate and extend to Zambia.