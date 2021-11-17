9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
General News
Updated:

McDonald Chipenzi raises Concern on the Arrest and whereabouts of Former Defence Minister Davies Chama

By Chief Editor
Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) executive director, McDonald Chipenzi has said that the arrest of all those who behaved and acted with political impunity during the previous regime is welcome and long overdue, However, this must be done within the law and a civilized approach.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Chipenzi said that the emerging silence from police on the status of former defense minister Davies Chama’s case and his whereabouts must now be a source of concern and anxiety to many human rights defenders.

Mr. Chipenzi said that many well-meaning citizens wish to see all suspected lawbreakers brought to account and those charged with bondable or bailable charges be awarded these facilities until their cases are decided by a competent court.

Mr Chipenzi is of the considered view that less flight risk political suspects charged with bondable and bailable offences must be treated within the dictates of the human rights specifications.

Below is a full statement

GIVE DAVIES CHAMA, BRIAN NYONI BOND OR BAIL, IT’S BEEN FIVE DAYS
DAVIS CHAMA ISSUE: IS HE A FLIGHT OR POLITICAL RISK?

The arrest of all those who behaved and acted with political impunity during the previous regime is welcome and long overdue. However, this must be done within the law and civilised approaches.

The emerging silence from police on the status of Davies Chama’ s case and his whereabouts must now be a source of concern and anxiety to many human rights defenders.

Many of us wish to see all suspected lawbreakers be brought to account and those charged with bondable and/or bailable charges must be awarded these facilities until their cases are decided by a competent court.

Therefore, less flight risk political suspects charged with bondable and bailable offences must be treated within the dictates of the human rights specifications.

Almost 4 days now have past since Davies Chama was arrested, detained and transfered to Sesheke, the scene of crime, as the last official update. The sesheke trip was also for Davies Chama to take plea on the offence he is charged with that of attempt to murder-by police.

The question is, has Davies Chama taken plea or still in custody and why has he not appeared in court to ask for bail if the offence he is charged with is available?

Being a former Defence Minister, he cannot be a flight risk and has fixed abode.

It is important that he is treated within the prescribed demands of the law I.e. appear before a competent court within 48 hrs and apply for bail or be bonded if police are ready and still investigating on the case.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi

