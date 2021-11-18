9.5 C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
General News
Davies Chama finally charged

By Chief Editor
53 views
Police have jointly charged and arrested former Defence Minister Davies Chama aged 57 of New Kasama for the offence of Attempted Murder Contrary to Section 215 Subsection(a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Also charged alongside Mr Chama is Brain Dumisani Nyoni aged 47 of Matero Compound Lusaka, a former Diplomatic Staff at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.

This is according to a statement by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

It is alleged that the two persons on the 6th June, 2015 in Sichili of Mulobezi District of Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did attempt to unlawfully cause the death of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa aged 47 of Shesheke.

The two are currently in police custody and will appear in Shesheke magistrate court soon.

Previous articleJustice Malila is right man for the job- Mwenye

