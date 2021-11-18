9.5 C
General News
Updated:

HH directs all councils to implement policies which will support development at the local level

By Chief Editor
All councils in the country have been directed to implement policies, which will support development at the local level.

President Hakainde Hichilema has issued this directive to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, which he says councils must heed.

The directive was issued at the Joint 65th Local Government Association of Zambia annual conference and 18th Alliance of Mayors Initiative on Community Action on AIDS at The Local Level (AMICAALL) general Assembly.

Speaking at the event today, President Hichilema explained that local government is key in the development of the country because the central government cannot do much on its own.

He said with the increased Constituency Development Fund -CDF- allocation, the government is paying particular attention to ensuring there is NO mismanagement of these resources.

The President has since warned local authorities against inflating costs of projects, which will be implemented using the CDF.

President Hichilema further explained that the increased CDF will demand for more responsibility and accountability from local authorities.

And Local Government Minister, GARY NKOMBO said guidelines for the management of CDF are being developed by his Ministry.

Mr. NKOMBO said the guidelines will address the concerns raised by some stakeholders on the capacity of the councils to manage CDF.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala appealed to the central government to look into the councils’ various problems, such as poor conditions of service for workers.

Ms. Chitangala however commended the President for his commitment to the implementation of the decentralisation policy.

And United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Coumba Mar Gadio praised the government for increasing the CDF, saying this shows commitment to the implementation of the decentralisation policy.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Wagner-Michell observed that there is renewed hope among cooperating partners with the implementation of the decentralization policy.

