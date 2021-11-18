The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has instructed its presidential aspirants to halt campaigns until the date for the General Conference is set.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda said when he addressed the media in Lusaka today that all presidential aspirants and their sympathizers are hereby directed to tone down.

MCC Nakacinda further directed PF presidential hopefuls and other members to focus their energies on reorganising and structuring the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The party is expected to go for an extraordinary Convention by June next year in readiness for the 2026 general elections.

“As we rescue the Zambians from the shackles of the government of deceit, a government that was formed by a political party and its leadership on a basis of lying and deceiving with fake promises, the Patriotic Front is at this moment focused on institutionalizing itself as a machinery capable of carrying any candidate for the Zambian people in 2026 general election,” he said.

“Therefore, being a democratic right, as it were, any form of campaign and segmentations or factionalism capable of disturbalising the party will not be tolerated forthwith. We are one united Patriotic Front for the betterment of the Zambian people.”

MCC Nakacinda stressed the need for party members across the country to work with the party leadership

He said this should be done for the benefit of Zambians who cannot wait any longer for a credible repentant PF in the opposition to take over “this government of liars.”

“People are watching and waiting for a solution to this quagmire they are in, the quagmire we put them in as a party because of our conduct. The party needs builders other than dependants,” he said.

Hon Nakacinda said PF will not risk having a big man syndrome at the party. He called on all party members to be disciplined.

