Friday, November 19, 2021
Sports
Unbeaten GBFC Host Konkola Blades

Green Buffaloes are sure of staying top of the FAZ Super Division table when they host Konkola Blades on Saturday in Lusaka.

Buffaloes have a three point lead over second placed Nkwazi going into Saturday’s Week 12 lunchtime encounter at Nkoloma Stadium.

Coach Justin Chinama’s unbeaten Soldiers have 25 points from 11 matches played.

Promoted side Konkola are placed 12th on the table with 11 points after playing ten matches.

It is unlikely that Konkola will trouble Buffaloes, who are coming from a 1-0 midweek victory over Kafue Celtic.

At the same venue, Nkwazi will be out to maintain second place on the table as they visit Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium.

Nkwazi are confident after thumping Zanaco 2-0 in midweek action.

Eleventh placed Arrows have 13 points, nine behind Nkwazi, after 11 games played.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Power Dynamos have a chance to leave the bottom four when they meet fellow strugglers Chambishi away in Chambishi.

Powers are third from the bottom of the table on 10 points, two ahead of bottom placed Chambishi, as at Week 11.

Placed above Power, are Indeni, Prison Leopards, Zanaco and Konkola Blades, who have 11 points each.

FAZ Super Division – Week 12

20/11/2021

Green Buffaloes Vs Konkola Blades

Red Arrows Vs Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Indeni Vs Buildcon

Chambishi Vs Power Dynamos

21/11/2021
ZANACO Vs Kafue Celtic

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Prison Leopards

Nkana Vs Green Eagles

ZESCO United Vs Forest Rangers

Previous articleKamanga Responds To RB Comments

