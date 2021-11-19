9.5 C
Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji’s Elections as MPs Nullified by Lusaka High Court, Miles Sampa Survives

By Chief Editor
The Ndola High Court has nullified the election of Bowman Lusambo as Kabushi Member of Parliament. High Court Judge Edward Musona nullified Mr Lusambo’s election after losing UPND parliamentary candidate Bernard Kanengo petitioned Mr. Lusambo’s election citing electoral malpractices and violence.

Mr Lusambo has indicated that he will appeal against the decision of the High Court.

And The Lusaka High Court has also nullified the Kwacha parliamentary seat held by former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji.

PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa
PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa

Meanwhile, the Lusaka High Court has dismissed the election petition by losing UPND Matero constituency parliamentary candidate Tom Michelo.

Mr. Michelo had petitioned the election of PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa alleging that he had engaged in electoral malpractices thereby rendering the election not free and fair.

Rendering judgment in the matter, High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga dismissed the petition on the basis that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations leveled against the respondent.

Judge Mulenga says the petitioner failed to meet the threshold required for an election to be nullified.

And speaking to journalists shortly after the judgment was delivered, Mr. Sampa described the whole process as emotional especially because he was accused of beating up voters when he was the victim.

Meanwhile visibly annoyed UPND members accused the opposition PF of having placed cadres in most government offices, hence the unfair outcome of the petition.

