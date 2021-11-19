9.5 C
Kamanga Responds To RB Comments

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has responded to former Zambia republican president and FAZ life member Rupiah Banda’s sentiments about Football House in the aftermath of Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualification flop.

RB, in an interview journalist Kennedy Gondwe after Zambia’s 3-1 away loss to Tunisia on November 16, said Kamanga should take an introspection of their list of failures during his reign.

“Following recent comments by former President Rupiah Banda on Zambian football in which he spoke about the senior national team’s performance, his desire to see certain individuals involved in football decision-making and other aspects of the game, I will, in due course, out of respect to the former president, seek audience with him to exchange views on the matters he touched on,” Kamanga said.

“I wish to reiterate that I have only full admiration for him as a father figure, former President of the Republic, and former vice chairman FAZ, chairman of Zambian Soccer Fans in the seventies and he has personally on occasion been a source of advice and wise counsel.

“The executive committee of the Football Association of Zambia remains open to all advice and counsel from stakeholders who seek the betterment of Zambian football and continue to maintain an open-door policy.”

