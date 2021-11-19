Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has castigated some political players for politicizing the death of Kabwata Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Levy Mkandawire.

Hon Mkandawire died yesterday after being hit by a car at his house.

Following his death, several political statements and articles have emerged with regards to the matter in question.

Among the articles is the one which was posted on Kodimuziba Facebook page accusing Mr Antonio Mwanza, the party’s MCC of having said the death of Hon Mkandawire is an act of God, fighting for the PF of which Mr. Mwanza has since refuted.

And speaking when he featured on Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” program, Hon. Nakacinda lamented that Zambians have degenerated culturally with regards to respecting the departed.

“What is saddening is that I think from yesterday when that incident occurred we seem as a people to have degenerated in terms of our culture. The respect that we accorded the departed seemingly is not there.

The attempt to politicize everything before we could even get to understand what was going on, the police are working, the comments from all the political groupings, whether it’s the Patriotic Front, the UPND, they are very unfortunate including other political parties,” he said.

“I mean this is a father, a husband, a grandfather, I think we need to have empathy and think for a moment how the children are feeling, how the wife is feeling, how the grandchildren are feeling, the immediate family and of course the community that is being served.”

Hon Nakacinda stressed the need for people to put “politics aside and just look at this good human being” who offered himself to serve the people.

“And I think as politicians we need to try and provide leadership. On behalf of our party leadership, we want to say to our members, there is no need to make political statements around death…I think it is important that we mourn with the Mkandawire family, we mourn with the UPND,” he said.