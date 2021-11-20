9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 20, 2021
K25.7 million CDF is not meant to enrich the people in charge of disbursing it-Lusaka Province PS

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called for the prudent utilization of Constituency Development (CDF) Funds to enhance development in various sectors in the Province.

Mr. Kamanga said the increased CDF to K25.7 million as outlined in the 2022 budget is not meant to enrich the people in charge of disbursing the funds but to better the lives of the people in districts.

He noted that the government will not hesitate to prosecute people who will be found wanting should the funds be misapplied.

Mr Kamanga was speaking during an introductory meeting of Chilanga District Commissioner David Sheleni to heads of government departments in Chilanga district yesterday.

He pointed out that it is time for the district to upgrade to a municipality through infrastructure development across the 12 wards of the district.

The Provincial Permanent Secreatary also urged the local authority to ensure that Ward Development Committees are put in place before January 2022 so that the development proposals are made from the where people know what they are in need of.

“Those in charge of the funds should ensure that the procurement process is in order and that prices are not inflated to enrich some individuals but should be at a competitive market price which is acceptable by government. The aim is to bring the much needed development in the wards and provide a better life for the people of Chilanga,” he said.

He added that without ward development Committees it will be very difficult to identify the needs in the wards hence the need to have the structures in place.

New Chilanga District commissioner David Sheleni expressed confidence that he has a strong and effective team that will help bring the much needed development in the district.

Mr. Sheleni added that he will endeavor to create a workable relationship with officers both in government and private sectors so that we attain positive outcomes for our district.

Previous articleZambian Hip-Hop Veteran, Holstar, aka Duncan Sodala, releases his latest EP ‘Dreams Never Die’
Next articleGuard against segregation in service delivery – DC

  2. That is why the clique and their disgruntled tribal supporters are not happy……..

    Money is moving from Lusaka and other centers of power directly to the people……..

