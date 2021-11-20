9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Health
Unsafe abortions still high in Zambia

A Study by the Zambia Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (ZAGO) has revealed that Zambia records a relatively high rate of unsafe abortions which stands at 7 per cent per annum.

The study has also revealed that Copperbelt Province has a higher rate of 14 per cent which is twice higher than the national rate.

Presenting the study findings in Kitwe today, ZAGO President Swebby Macha said the abortions are more common in high density areas.

Mr. Macha who was represented by ZAGO Vice Publicity chairperson Mwansa Lubeya said the study which was conducted on 364 women in Lusaka and Copperbelt between July and August 2021 revealed that the scourge continues to be high due to ignorance on the legal framework on abortion services in the country, fear of stigma from the community and lack of money to access proper abortion services among others.

Dr. Macha said the study further revealed that women use a wide rage mechanisms to aid them conduct the abortions within their communities which include herbal concoctions, sticks and other sharp objects.

The study also highlighted challenges such as insufficient manpower in health facilities, stigma from society that regards health officers as murderers, inadequate professional skills among health staff and lack of public awareness among members of the public as some of the reasons contributing to the low turn out to health facilities by women in need of abortion services.

The association has since recommended for intensified public sensitization on the legal abortion services availability in the country

