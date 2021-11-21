Nkana squandered a two-nil lead on Sunday to draw against Green Eagles who mounted a late rally to finish 2-2 away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The Kitwe giants looked like they were coasting to a home win through penalties by Alex Ngonga in the 33rd minute and Ronald Kampamba in the 48th minute.

But Eagles patiently laboured through the game in which they were second best for an hour before Aggrey Chiyangi made a couple of changes bringing on some reinforcements upfront in namely Maybin Kalengo and Emmanuel Mukosha who turned the tide of the contest.

Eagles who had looked dangerous from the setpieces all afternoon scored from a Joseph Kanema corner that was headed in by Derrick Bulaya in the 79th minute.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 86th minute when Hosea Silwimba guided in Kanema’s goal-bound effort.

Eagles are 4th after staying unbeaten for a fifth straight match on 17 points, eleven points behind leaders Green Buffaloes.

Nkana are 9th on 15 points and have now picked up two successive draws since beating Kafue Celtic 1-0 away in Lusaka on October 30.

Meanwhile, defending champions Zesco United rallied to draw 1-1 at home with Forest Rangers in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Thomas Chideu put Forest ahead in the 66th minute but Zesco levelled two minutes later through an Adrian Chama penalty.

Zesco are 8th on 15 points, a place and one point behind Forest.

The Champions have now gone a month without a league win since they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 on October 20 in Ndola.

But Zanaco were the only winners today after they defeated Kafue Celtic in their debut Midlands derby meeting at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Defender Taonga Bwembya scored the games’ winner in the 32nd minute for the number 11 side who have 14 points , tied with Celtic who are just behind them on the log.

21/11/2021

ZANACO 1-Kafue Celtic 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Prison Leopards 1

Nkana 2-Green Eagles 2

Zesco United 1-Forest Rangers 1