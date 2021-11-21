9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Squander Lead to Draw With Green Eagles

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nkana Squander Lead to Draw With Green Eagles
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana squandered a two-nil lead on Sunday to draw against Green Eagles who mounted a late rally to finish 2-2 away at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The Kitwe giants looked like they were coasting to a home win through penalties by Alex Ngonga in the 33rd minute and Ronald Kampamba in the 48th minute.

But Eagles patiently laboured through the game in which they were second best for an hour before Aggrey Chiyangi made a couple of changes bringing on some reinforcements upfront in namely Maybin Kalengo and Emmanuel Mukosha who turned the tide of the contest.

Eagles who had looked dangerous from the setpieces all afternoon scored from a Joseph Kanema corner that was headed in by Derrick Bulaya in the 79th minute.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 86th minute when Hosea Silwimba guided in Kanema’s goal-bound effort.

Eagles are 4th after staying unbeaten for a fifth straight match on 17 points, eleven points behind leaders Green Buffaloes.

Nkana are 9th on 15 points and have now picked up two successive draws since beating Kafue Celtic 1-0 away in Lusaka on October 30.

Meanwhile, defending champions Zesco United rallied to draw 1-1 at home with Forest Rangers in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Thomas Chideu put Forest ahead in the 66th minute but Zesco levelled two minutes later through an Adrian Chama penalty.

Zesco are 8th on 15 points, a place and one point behind Forest.

The Champions have now gone a month without a league win since they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 on October 20 in Ndola.

But Zanaco were the only winners today after they defeated Kafue Celtic in their debut Midlands derby meeting at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Defender Taonga Bwembya scored the games’ winner in the 32nd minute for the number 11 side who have 14 points , tied with Celtic who are just behind them on the log.

21/11/2021
ZANACO 1-Kafue Celtic 0
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Prison Leopards 1
Nkana 2-Green Eagles 2
Zesco United 1-Forest Rangers 1

Previous articleThere is need to bring sanity and orderliness at Kasumbalesa Border post, says disappointed Finance Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Squander Lead to Draw With Green Eagles

Nkana squandered a two-nil lead on Sunday to draw against Green Eagles who mounted a late rally to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Leave D-Zone After Recording Back-to-Back Wins

Sports sports - 1
Power Dynamos on Saturday rallied twice to beat hosts and promoted side Chambishi FC 3-2 to collect back-to-back wins in the FAZ Super League...
Read more

Unbeaten GBFC Host Konkola Blades

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes are sure of staying top of the FAZ Super Division table when they host Konkola Blades on Saturday in Lusaka. Buffaloes have a...
Read more

Kamanga Responds To RB Comments

Sports sports - 6
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has responded to former Zambia republican president and FAZ life member Rupiah Banda's sentiments about Football House in the aftermath...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Retain FAZ Womens League Title

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes have successfully defended the FAZ National Women's League with three matches left in the season after Thursday’s 5-0 win over Nkana Queens...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.