General News
Inputs distribution completed in Mufulira – Comdev

Distribution of farming inputs under the Food Security Pack (FSP) program has been completed in Mufulira District in the Copperbelt Province

Mufulira Community Development Officer, Susan Ngulimba said 1800 vulnerable farmers in Mufulira District in the Copperbelt Province have received farming inputs under the program.

Ms.Ngulimba told ZANIS that the district received 3600 by 50 kg bags of D Compound as well as 1800 bags of urea fertilizer.

She said Mufulira also received 1800 by 10kg bags of maize, and another 800 by 5kgs of maize seed.

Ms.Ngulimba said the district also received 800 by 5kg orange maize seed, as well as 400 by 10kg bags of groundnuts, 500 by 10 kg bags of beans, and 400 by 10kg bags of soya beans.

She said each farmer received two bags of D Compound fertilizer, one bag of urea, one cereal, and a legume.

“Beneficiaries of the program include female-headed households, households keeping orphans, households with terminally ill persons, child-headed households, disabled headed households, aged headed households, vulnerable households with children below the age of five, as well as vulnerable households with more than seven family members,” Ms.Ngulimba said

She said the distribution exercise which commenced on 28th October 2021 has since been completed and all the beneficiaries have received their inputs.

