New Dawn government’s SME focus cheers Zamtel

Zamtel says the New dawn government’s strong focus on developing the Small Medium Enterprises sector is encouraging.

Zamtel Acting Chief Commercial Officer Keith Banda said the policy pronouncements by President Hakainde Hichilema and other senior government officials focusing on the growth of the SME sector are setting the right tone for the development of the sector.

Mr. Banda said the creation of a dedicated Ministry for SMEs is a bold statement by the government of its commitment to grow the next generation of indigenous Zambian millionaires.

He said Zamtel has developed SME tailored products and services aimed at accelerating and adoption of ICT by small businesses.

“As a proudly Zambian brand, we stand ready to support government’s efforts to develop entrepreneurs and create wealth among Zambians. We also believe that Zambia will be developed by Zambians and this will only happen if we support the SMEs of today,” he stated.

Mr. Banda was speaking on Saturday when Zamtel officially unveiled its Customer Service Centre at Kamloops Mall in Kalingalinga, marking the 40th service centre to be opened as part of its aggressive retail expansion drive.

The Kamloops Customer Service Centre is a one-stop facility for a range of Zamtel related products and services and will cater for customers around Kalingalinga, Mtendere, Hellen Kaunda and surrounding areas.

Mr. Banda also announced that over 300 jobs have since been created with the opening of the mini-shops spread across the country.

“Our retail expansion programme is premised on the understanding that our products and services should be within reach. Product accessibility is now the main thrust of our strategy and opening Kamloops today is another testament of our resolve to take Zamtel to the people,” Mr. Banda said.

And officiating at the ceremony, Lusaka Mayor Ms. Chilando Chitangala commended Zamtel for implementing a robust retail expansion programme when most businesses are shutting down their physical locations.

Ms. Chitangala, in a speech read for her by Kalingalinga Ward 36 Councilor Mukubesa Nyoni said it is gratifying that Zambia has been creating hundreds of jobs mostly for young people through its retail roll out.

“I wish to encourage Lusaka residents especially our youth to leverage this opportunity and fully utilize entrepreneurship opportunities that Zamtel is creating. There is no doubt that this Customer Service Center will meet the aspirations of the people of Kamloops and the surrounding areas,” he said.

