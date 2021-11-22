9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
53 views
0
Sports MONDAYS PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here are selected brief on how Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 61st minute of Sundays 3-1 loss to Hibernian that saw Glasgow Rangers knockout of the Scottish League Cup at the semifinals stage.
Fashion came on after all four goals were scored in the opening 40 minutes of the match.

=RUSSIA
Strikers Evans Kangwa and his brother and midfielder Kings Kangwa started for third from bottom Arsenal Tula in Sundays 5-1 away loss to second placed Dinamo Moscow.
Neither Evans nor Kings scored but the former was substituted in the 66th minute.

=DENMARK
Midfielder and Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda played the opening hour for Division 2 side Horsens in Saturdays 4-1 away win over 9th placed Jammernught.
Lubambo was not on target for his 5th placed side.

=ENGLAND
-Leicester City: Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Saturdays 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.
-Brighton: Enock Mwepu missed Brighton’s trip to Aston Villa due to injury where they lost 2-0 on Saturday.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya did not make Simba’s team for Fridays 3-1 away win over Ruvu Shooting.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga provided an assist for the first goal in the 74th minute when they rallied from two-down in Saturdays 2-2 away draw at Stellenbosch before he was substituted in the 85th minute.
2012 AFCON star Nathan Sinkala played the full 90 minutes for Stellenbosch.’

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata played the full 9 minutes in Saturdays 1-0 home win over Real Kings.

-Baroka FC: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe did not make the team in Saturdays 1-0 home loss to Chippa United.

Previous articleDr Kalabo calls for an end to theories on the decentralization policy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST

Here are selected brief on how Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs over the weekend. =SCOTLAND Striker Fashion...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP: Napsa Stars Open Five Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Promotion chasing Napsa Stars have opened a five point lead in the FAZ National Division 1 championship. Napsa on Sunday beat Lumwana Radiants 1-0 to...
Read more

Nkana Squander Lead to Draw With Green Eagles

Sports sports - 0
Nkana squandered a two-nil lead on Sunday to draw against Green Eagles who mounted a late rally to finish 2-2 away at Nkana...
Read more

Power Dynamos Leave D-Zone After Recording Back-to-Back Wins

Sports sports - 1
Power Dynamos on Saturday rallied twice to beat hosts and promoted side Chambishi FC 3-2 to collect back-to-back wins in the FAZ Super League...
Read more

Unbeaten GBFC Host Konkola Blades

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes are sure of staying top of the FAZ Super Division table when they host Konkola Blades on Saturday in Lusaka. Buffaloes have a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.