Here are selected brief on how Chipolopolo stars fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 61st minute of Sundays 3-1 loss to Hibernian that saw Glasgow Rangers knockout of the Scottish League Cup at the semifinals stage.

Fashion came on after all four goals were scored in the opening 40 minutes of the match.

=RUSSIA

Strikers Evans Kangwa and his brother and midfielder Kings Kangwa started for third from bottom Arsenal Tula in Sundays 5-1 away loss to second placed Dinamo Moscow.

Neither Evans nor Kings scored but the former was substituted in the 66th minute.

=DENMARK

Midfielder and Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda played the opening hour for Division 2 side Horsens in Saturdays 4-1 away win over 9th placed Jammernught.

Lubambo was not on target for his 5th placed side.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Saturdays 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu missed Brighton’s trip to Aston Villa due to injury where they lost 2-0 on Saturday.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya did not make Simba’s team for Fridays 3-1 away win over Ruvu Shooting.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga provided an assist for the first goal in the 74th minute when they rallied from two-down in Saturdays 2-2 away draw at Stellenbosch before he was substituted in the 85th minute.

2012 AFCON star Nathan Sinkala played the full 90 minutes for Stellenbosch.’

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata played the full 9 minutes in Saturdays 1-0 home win over Real Kings.

-Baroka FC: Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe did not make the team in Saturdays 1-0 home loss to Chippa United.